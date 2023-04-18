Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 2,993 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in América Móvil by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in América Móvil during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

América Móvil Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.