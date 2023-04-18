Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

