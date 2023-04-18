Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 404.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 348,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after buying an additional 279,589 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,723,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,242,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,809,000 after buying an additional 259,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average is $83.64.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.55.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Articles

