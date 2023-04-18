Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 511 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $80.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.17. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $93.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

