Greg Zante Sells 7,500 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) CFO Greg Zante sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Greg Zante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, Greg Zante sold 56,295 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,013,310.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Greg Zante sold 30,911 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $556,398.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Greg Zante sold 131,029 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $2,227,493.00.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,108,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,561. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

