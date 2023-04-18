(GRMN) & The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

(NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) is one of 8,176 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 0 0 N/A Competitors 4440 24018 30128 635 2.46

Profitability

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 44.72%.

This table compares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A Competitors 451.02% -50.69% -12.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A Competitors $5.43 billion $572.20 million 23.74

‘s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than .

Summary

competitors beat on 4 of the 6 factors compared.