Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) PT Lowered to $27.50

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $27.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $299.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $37.91.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

In related news, Director Richard W. Baker acquired 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.49 per share, for a total transaction of $159,033.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 637,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,986,754.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Guaranty Bancshares news, EVP Charles A. Cowell purchased 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,451. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.49 per share, with a total value of $159,033.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 637,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,986,754.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 16,042 shares of company stock valued at $507,329 over the last 90 days. 26.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 98,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.