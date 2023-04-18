Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Trading Up 4.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) rose 4.5% on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $12.50 to $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Guild traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $11.43. Approximately 640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guild during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Guild by 117.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Guild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.