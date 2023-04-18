Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives $100.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.91. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 163.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.