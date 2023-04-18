Head-To-Head Comparison: Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) versus EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EDP – Energias de Portugal 0 1 2 1 3.00 Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima 0 0 0 0 N/A

EDP – Energias de Portugal presently has a consensus price target of $5.90, indicating a potential downside of 89.21%. Given EDP – Energias de Portugal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EDP – Energias de Portugal is more favorable than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDP – Energias de Portugal N/A N/A N/A Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima -8.21% -14.87% -4.07%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDP – Energias de Portugal $21.76 billion N/A $715.52 million N/A N/A Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima $1.58 billion N/A -$274.11 million ($2.79) -3.42

EDP – Energias de Portugal has higher revenue and earnings than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima.

Volatility & Risk

EDP – Energias de Portugal has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EDP – Energias de Portugal beats Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity and supply of gas. It operates through the following segments: Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources. The Networks segment engages in electricity distribution and transmission business, including last resort suppliers. The Customer Solutions and Energy Management segment includes electricity generation from energy sources non-renewable, especially coal and gas; electricity and gas trading and energy solution services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

