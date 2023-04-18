Head to Head Comparison: Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) & Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU)

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) and Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Spruce Power and Motorcar Parts of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Motorcar Parts of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 209.48%. Given Motorcar Parts of America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Motorcar Parts of America is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spruce Power and Motorcar Parts of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $23.19 million 6.09 -$93.93 million ($0.65) -1.47 Motorcar Parts of America $652.26 million 0.15 $7.36 million ($0.32) -16.16

Motorcar Parts of America has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Motorcar Parts of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spruce Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Power and Motorcar Parts of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -274.28% -14.41% -7.59% Motorcar Parts of America -0.92% 4.37% 1.35%

Summary

Motorcar Parts of America beats Spruce Power on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

(Get Rating)

About Motorcar Parts of America

(Get Rating)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers. The company was founded by Mel Marks in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

