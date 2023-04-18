Head to Head Contrast: Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) vs. Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO – Get Rating) and Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Elcom International has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Solutions and Support has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elcom International and Innovative Solutions and Support’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elcom International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Innovative Solutions and Support $27.74 million 4.26 $5.52 million $0.30 22.63

Profitability

Innovative Solutions and Support has higher revenue and earnings than Elcom International.

This table compares Elcom International and Innovative Solutions and Support’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elcom International N/A N/A N/A Innovative Solutions and Support 18.65% 17.26% 15.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Elcom International and Innovative Solutions and Support, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elcom International 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovative Solutions and Support 0 0 1 0 3.00

Innovative Solutions and Support has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.00%. Given Innovative Solutions and Support’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innovative Solutions and Support is more favorable than Elcom International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.2% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Elcom International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innovative Solutions and Support beats Elcom International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elcom International

Elcom International Inc. provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis. The company also provides services for buyers, including catalog processing, development of punchout catalogs, and to integrate Elcom's PECOS solution into existing purchasing processes; and services for suppliers, such as onboarding of new suppliers to utilize the solution, access to demand generating activities, and to access information and bids that relate to products and services. It offers eProcurement solutions for governments, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, private enterprises, buying groups. Elcom International Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers. It supplies integrated flight management systems, flat panel display systems, integrated standby units and advanced global positioning system receivers that enable reduced carbon footprint navigation. The company was founded by Geoffrey S. M. Hedrick on February 12, 1988 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

