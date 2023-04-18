Head to Head Review: Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) versus TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI)

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) and TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and TSS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon GloboCare $1.20 million 16.68 -$11.93 million ($1.30) -1.52 TSS $30.64 million 0.31 -$70,000.00 $0.00 -43,000.00

TSS has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon GloboCare. TSS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avalon GloboCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.9% of Avalon GloboCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of TSS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and TSS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon GloboCare -992.68% -516.69% -80.45% TSS -0.24% -2.49% -0.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Avalon GloboCare and TSS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TSS beats Avalon GloboCare on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating, Medical Related Consulting Services, and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms. The company was founded on July 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment consists of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations. The Systems Integration segment integrates information technology equipment for original equipment manufacturer vendors and customers to be used inside data center environments, including modular data centers. The company was founded by Gerard J. Gallagher on December 20, 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

