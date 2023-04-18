Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) PT Raised to $8.25 at HC Wainwright

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $8.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HL opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.99 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.85%.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 13.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.