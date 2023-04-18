HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.52

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 217475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HDELY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. HSBC raised HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

