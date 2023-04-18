HI (HI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $199,411.81

HI (HI) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. HI has a market capitalization of $25.41 million and $199,411.81 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00030852 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020359 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00018516 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,194.60 or 0.99915289 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000122 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00964685 USD and is down -4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $165,887.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

