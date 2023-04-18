HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0092

HI (HI) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market cap of $25.52 million and approximately $232,591.71 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030813 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020284 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018435 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,223.43 or 1.00028608 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000126 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00964685 USD and is down -4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $165,887.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

