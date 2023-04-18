holoride 24-Hour Volume Tops $132,431.62 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 18th. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $21.90 million and approximately $132,431.62 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, holoride has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,082.24 or 0.06887003 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00069331 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020821 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00041183 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00021975 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000727 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.03720848 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $117,265.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.