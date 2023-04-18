Horizen Price Tops $11.24 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $152.75 million and $8.16 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.24 or 0.00037247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00141164 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00054661 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,591,700 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

