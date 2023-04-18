HUNT 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $23.75 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, HUNT has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One HUNT token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001364 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $82.30 million and $23.75 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

