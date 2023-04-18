HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of HUYA from $6.30 to $3.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Price Performance

NYSE:HUYA opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58. HUYA has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. HUYA had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $304.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that HUYA will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,101,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,652,000 after buying an additional 418,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 805,971 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,365,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HUYA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 57,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

(Get Rating)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.