IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in IAC by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IAC by 12,044.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of IAC by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $98.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IAC shares. UBS Group raised shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of IAC in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

