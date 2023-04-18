ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $325.80 million and approximately $19.77 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 954,549,772 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 954,518,245.4945836. The last known price of ICON is 0.33933448 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $19,214,496.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

