IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho cut IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
IDACORP Price Performance
NYSE:IDA opened at $111.14 on Friday. IDACORP has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.85.
IDACORP Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.84%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 125.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IDACORP Company Profile
IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.
