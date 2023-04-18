iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.57% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,458,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 890,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after buying an additional 233,142 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,534,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 732,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,855,000 after buying an additional 31,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 501,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after buying an additional 73,321 shares in the last quarter.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $35.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.