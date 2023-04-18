Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Short Interest Update

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100,000 shares, an increase of 69.3% from the March 15th total of 8,920,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMPP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Imperial Petroleum by 16,005.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Imperial Petroleum by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 54,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in Imperial Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Up 5.1 %

Imperial Petroleum stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,628,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,914. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29. The company has a market cap of $39.64 million, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.26. Imperial Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.33.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum ( NASDAQ:IMPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter.

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

