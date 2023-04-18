Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $61.03

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.03 and last traded at $61.19, with a volume of 39125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $200.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $93,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,817 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 65.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

