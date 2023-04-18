Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) versus Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Critical Comparison

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Canadian Natural Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $2.45 million 19.13 -$6.05 million N/A N/A Canadian Natural Resources $49.53 billion 1.36 $8.41 billion $7.34 8.37

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

1.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 71.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Indonesia Energy has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Indonesia Energy and Canadian Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Canadian Natural Resources 0 3 5 0 2.63

Indonesia Energy presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 197.62%. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $94.11, indicating a potential upside of 53.25%. Given Indonesia Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Indonesia Energy is more favorable than Canadian Natural Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Canadian Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A Canadian Natural Resources 22.20% 33.18% 16.51%

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Indonesia Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.52 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production. The Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading segment produces synthetic crude oil through bitumen mining and upgrading operations. The Midstream & Refining segment focuses on maintaining pipeline operations and investment. The Exploration & Production segment consists of operations in North America, largely in Western Canada, the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea, and Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa in Africa. The company was founded on November 7, 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

