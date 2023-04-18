Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,556 shares during the quarter. Ingredion comprises approximately 1.6% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.56% of Ingredion worth $35,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 347,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Ingredion stock opened at $104.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $106.98.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 7,121 shares of company stock worth $713,593 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

