Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Price Target Cut to C$3.75

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
TSE:INO.UN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$3.56. The company had a trading volume of 19,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.60. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$3.32 and a 52 week high of C$9.03.
About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
