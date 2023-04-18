Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Price Target Cut to C$3.75

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

TSE:INO.UN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$3.56. The company had a trading volume of 19,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.60. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$3.32 and a 52 week high of C$9.03.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

