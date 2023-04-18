Insider Buying: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Buys 700 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.32 per share, with a total value of $16,160.00.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $809.23 million, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 321.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,363,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. It is involved in assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

