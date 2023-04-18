Insider Buying: Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Purchases 183 Shares of Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,345 ($29.02) per share, for a total transaction of £4,291.35 ($5,310.42).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 35,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,230 ($27.60), for a total transaction of £780,500 ($965,845.81).

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 28,408 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,192 ($27.13), for a total transaction of £622,703.36 ($770,577.11).

On Thursday, March 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 206 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($26.10) per share, with a total value of £4,344.54 ($5,376.24).

On Friday, February 24th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 30,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,145 ($26.54), for a total transaction of £643,500 ($796,312.34).

On Tuesday, February 21st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 7,267 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,090 ($25.86), for a total transaction of £151,880.30 ($187,947.41).

On Friday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 206 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,071 ($25.63) per share, for a total transaction of £4,266.26 ($5,279.37).

LON:CCH traded up GBX 4.30 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,339.30 ($28.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,328. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1 year low of GBX 1,496 ($18.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,355 ($29.14). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,156.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,027.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2,358.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($31.93) to GBX 2,545 ($31.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.41) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.22) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.22) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.65) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,345 ($29.02).

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

