Insider Buying: Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Purchases 183 Shares of Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,345 ($29.02) per share, for a total transaction of £4,291.35 ($5,310.42).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 30th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 35,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,230 ($27.60), for a total transaction of £780,500 ($965,845.81).
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 28,408 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,192 ($27.13), for a total transaction of £622,703.36 ($770,577.11).
- On Thursday, March 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 206 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($26.10) per share, with a total value of £4,344.54 ($5,376.24).
- On Friday, February 24th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 30,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,145 ($26.54), for a total transaction of £643,500 ($796,312.34).
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 7,267 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,090 ($25.86), for a total transaction of £151,880.30 ($187,947.41).
- On Friday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 206 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,071 ($25.63) per share, for a total transaction of £4,266.26 ($5,279.37).
Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 0.2 %
LON:CCH traded up GBX 4.30 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,339.30 ($28.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,328. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1 year low of GBX 1,496 ($18.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,355 ($29.14). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,156.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,027.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2,358.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01.
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
