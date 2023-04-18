Insider Buying: Pittards plc (LON:PTD) Insider Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Pittards plc (LON:PTD – Get Rating) insider Stephen Yapp acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($34,649.18).
Pittards Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of LON PTD traded up GBX 0.38 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 13.88 ($0.17). The stock had a trading volume of 30,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,853. Pittards plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 64.75 ($0.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.86. The company has a market cap of £1.99 million, a P/E ratio of 450.00 and a beta of 0.65.
Pittards Company Profile
