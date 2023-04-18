Insider Buying: Pittards plc (LON:PTD) Insider Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Pittards plc (LON:PTD – Get Rating) insider Stephen Yapp acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($34,649.18).

Pittards Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of LON PTD traded up GBX 0.38 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 13.88 ($0.17). The stock had a trading volume of 30,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,853. Pittards plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 64.75 ($0.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.86. The company has a market cap of £1.99 million, a P/E ratio of 450.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

