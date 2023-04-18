Insider Buying: Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX:TMX) Insider Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX:TMX – Get Rating) insider Justin Virgin acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$12,000.00 ($8,053.69).

Justin Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Justin Virgin bought 15,000,000 shares of Terrain Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,000.00 ($60,402.68).

Terrain Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 16.80.

About Terrain Minerals

Terrain Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of gold, base metals, and other mineral resources in Australia. The company holds 100% interests in the Wild Viper gold exploration project located to the north of Leonora; and the Lort River project covering an area of 320 square kilometers located in Western Australia.

