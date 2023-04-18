Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $2,570,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,935,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,380,276.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PTC Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.15. The company had a trading volume of 639,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.87 and a 200 day moving average of $123.57. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $139.91.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,405,000 after purchasing an additional 143,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after acquiring an additional 358,134 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in PTC by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,380,000 after acquiring an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PTC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,506,000 after acquiring an additional 31,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in PTC by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,695,000 after acquiring an additional 190,348 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.