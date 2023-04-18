Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Sells 5,675 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total value of $1,272,505.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,966,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RMD stock traded down $2.56 on Tuesday, reaching $222.89. The company had a trading volume of 371,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,473. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $247.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.73 and its 200 day moving average is $218.59. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Mizuho started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

