Insider Selling: Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) CFO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $189,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,391.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Heath Byrd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Heath Byrd sold 11,336 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $612,370.72.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Shares of SAH stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $53.56. The company had a trading volume of 219,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 62.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

