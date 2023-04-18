IntegraFin’s (IHP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.08) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 326.25 ($4.04).

IntegraFin stock traded up GBX 20.40 ($0.25) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 277 ($3.43). The company had a trading volume of 438,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,771. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 275.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 279.73. IntegraFin has a 1-year low of GBX 204 ($2.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 412 ($5.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £917.76 million, a PE ratio of 2,130.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 6.46.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

