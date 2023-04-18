Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Update

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Integral Ad Science Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IAS traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.69 and a beta of 1.70. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $15.91.
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 1.95%. Research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,907 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 17.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 337,053 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,356,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after buying an additional 45,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
