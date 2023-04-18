Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Update

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IAS traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.69 and a beta of 1.70. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $15.91.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 1.95%. Research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Integral Ad Science news, insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $185,402.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Integral Ad Science news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $131,211.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $185,402.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,295 shares of company stock worth $1,746,630 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,907 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 17.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 337,053 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,356,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after buying an additional 45,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

