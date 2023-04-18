Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Price Performance

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $163.06 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

