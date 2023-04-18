Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 2,017 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 76,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 42,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Bank of America by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 33,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 0.8 %

BAC opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.