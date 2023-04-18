Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 5,254 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 272.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

BLK opened at $699.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $677.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $684.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

