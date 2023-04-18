Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $11.57 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.7% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 4,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $226.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

