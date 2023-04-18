Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $6.31 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,442,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,314,000 after purchasing an additional 652,158 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 99,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.