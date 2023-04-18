Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,955 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,980 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.8 %

Intel stock opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $132.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.21.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.