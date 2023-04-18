Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,290,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,930,582. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $48.90. The firm has a market cap of $132.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.34.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

