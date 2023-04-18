International Business Machines (IBM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect International Business Machines to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IBM opened at $127.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average of $135.49. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

