Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 2.1% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.2 %

LLY stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.54. 654,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $276.83 and a 12-month high of $384.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

