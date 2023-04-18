Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,274,000 after purchasing an additional 304,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,251,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,146,000 after acquiring an additional 310,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,972. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.02. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $169.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

