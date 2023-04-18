Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 398 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 126,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.37. 794,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,870. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.